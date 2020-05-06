Jack and Eileen Anderson to

celebrate 50th anniversary

Jack and Eileen Anderson will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, May 9, 2020. They were married on May 9, 1970 in the Manti LDS Temple.

They have lived the past 45 years in Ephraim, Utah where they raised eight children: Jen (Greg) Rowley, Julie (Brian) Ward, Rob (Jenni) Anderson, Rich (Misty) Anderson, Jackie (Kary) Larsen, Jodi (Brian) Cook, Joe (Kirstin) Anderson and Josh (Michelle) Anderson. They have 33 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Jack worked for 36 years at Snow College and Eileen taught school at Ephraim Middle School for 20 years. Jack and Eileen love living in Ephraim and have enjoyed the opportunity to raise their children around grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Their greatest joy has come from their family. Through the years you could find Jack and Eileen supporting their children in sporting activities, 4-H, raising animals and enjoying the mountains. Many fun times were had cooking barbecue turkey at different fairs and dinners. They have fond memories of cooking Sanpete barbecue turkey at Scandinavian Days for 25 years.

Jack and Eileen love their children but they really enjoy spending time with their grandchildren. Reunions at Palisade, pioneer trips, campouts, family barbecues and trips to Disneyland are made special by grandma and grandpa.

We will celebrate Saturday, May 9, 2020 with a drive by or walk by their house from 4-5 p.m. Stop and say hello and have a treat.