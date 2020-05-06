Dodge~Miller

Kelsey Dodge and Dakota Miller have chosen May 9, 2020 to be married at Iron Springs Adventure Resort in Cedar City, Utah. A dinner will follow the ceremony at 2 p.m. Friends and family are invited to attend.

Kelsey is the daughter of Marvin and Lesle Dodge of Cedar City, Utah. Dakota is the son of Tim and Fawn Miller of Manti, Utah.

Kelsey is a graduate of Southern Utah University where she majored in hospitality management. She enjoys hiking and crafting. She is currently working as an accounting clerk for The Leavitt Group.

Dakota is a graduate of Manti High School and earned his associate of science degree at Snow College. He enjoys hunting, golfing, and playing baseball. He is currently employed with Vivint Smart Home.

The young couple will make their first home in Ephraim.