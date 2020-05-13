Gunnison teenager recovering

from accident in rock slide

By Robert Green

Staff writer

5-14-2020

Two Gunnison teenage boys who were hospitalized in a rockslide on Willow Creek Road on Sunday evening, May 3, are both recovering at home from their injuries.

The boys were trapped by a rockslide while driving home from a turkey hunting trip northeast of Salina on Willow Creek Road, when boulders broke free and smashed into their truck and pushed it off into a ravine.

The younger boy, Kayden Olsen, 13, was a passenger in the auto accident and he has been treated and released from the Gunnison Valley Hospital.

The driver of the truck, 16-year-old Braxton Lyons, was taken by AirMed to Utah Valley Hospital, where he was treated for multiple injuries in intensive care. Braxton is now recovering at home and his mother Crystal Jackman wrote that, “For all of those that want to stop by and see him, please call, text or message me to set up times or feel free to drive by and honk.”

In a FOX13 interview, Lyon’s aunt reported that he suffered a shattered shoulder, brain bleed, six broken ribs, broken arm, broken wrist and bruised lungs.

Because of the seriousness of their injuries, a GoFundMe account has been set up for both boys.

The rockslide closed the road for a while until the boulders were cleared. According to the Sevier County road department, the road is open for normal traffic.

Braxton’s mother wanted to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers and donations. “We really appreciate it,” she said.