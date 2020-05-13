Nathan Miller fills Wales Town

council member vacancy

By Doug Lowe

Staff writer

5-14-2020

WALES—The town council has selected Brice Roberts to fill the council seat vacated last month when Nathan Miller became the town’s new mayor.

The council also interviewed Byron David and Ron Garff, who had expressed, like Roberts, a willingness to serve the remainder of Mitchell’s term on council.

“I am excited to join the town council and serve our great community,” Roberts said after being sworn in by town recorder Vela Lee Sherman at a regular May council meeting.

A pharmacist with the Central Valley Medical Center in Nephi, Roberts is a life-long resident of Wales. His parents Dennis and Anita Davis Roberts were also Wales natives. His wife, Laura Curtis Roberts, the daughter of Mel and Kris Curtis, grew up in Fairview, and recently gave birth to a son, the couple’s first child.

According to Laura, even though her husband, Brice, is a pharmacist, many weekends he helps his siblings carrying on their father’s business, Roberts and Sons Garage Doors. “As I hear it,” Laura explained, “all eight of siblings grew up helping to install garages doors—kind of like a family tradition.”

As a member of the Wales Town Council, Roberts will be following another family tradition, that of public service. That tradition, on his mother’s side can be traced all the way back to the first members of the Davis clan who came from Wales, in the United Kingdom, and served as some of the town’s very first settlers.