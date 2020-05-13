Sanpete theaters opening back up

By Doug Lowe

Staff writer

5-14-2020

When Matt and Molly Anderson reopened their three theatres last Friday, residents who love watching movies on the big screen had reason to rejoice.

The Andersons own two movie houses in Ephraim and the Basin Drive-in in Mt. Pleasant.

The initial turnout may not have been everything the Anderson had hoped for, but at least it was a beginning.

“In Ephraim, we had only a couple people watching each film on Friday,” Molly said. “But, our Basin Drive-in attendance was much better.”

With the danger of coronavirus on their minds, many folks the drive-in movie operation, where they could watch the movie in the comfort and safety of their own vehicle.

The Casino Star Theatre, the only other movie theater in the county, will open Saturday, May 23, according to Lori Nay of the Casino Star Foundation, which owns the theater.

Nay said the theater would adhere to social distancing and would change the way it sells popcorn and concessions to comply with safety guidelines.

She said theater staff would “up our game”to make sure they can stay open.