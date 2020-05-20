CVMC welcomes new doctor to

Santaquin clininc

5-21-2020

The Central Valley Medical Center has announced that a new family doctor with over eight years of experience has joined the practice.

Dr. Jared Pikus, DO, is board certified in family medicine and provides comprehensive high-quality healthcare care for the entire family.

“I am excited to be a part of the community that I can consider family.” Dr. Pikus said. “I come from a rural community where relationships seem to be built from ongoing follow up and interaction. I seek to know my patients in their times of joy and difficulty and to become a friend to them and mutually have them as friends in return. I see that there are mutual challenges that we will go through together which seem to strengthen our relationships and I will seek God’s guidance in the process.”

Central Valley Medical Center is thrilled to add a doctor to the team with a long history of excellent patient care and experience backing his practice, said Randy Cuff, COO of the center. Dr. Pikus will be a great addition to the Santaquin Clinic.

As a doctor of osteopathic medicine, Dr. Pikus believes that the whole person is made up of body, mind, and spirit. The whole cannot heal unless all are optimally treated.

Dr. Pikus will see patients from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and on Saturdays by appointment only. Walk-ins are welcome; however, it is recommended that patients make an appointment by calling 801-754-3600.

His new practice will be located at 210 East Main Street, Santaquin in the CVMC Santaquin Clinic.