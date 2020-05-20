Linda Kay Anderson

Linda Kay Anderson, 59, of Glenwood, Utah, passed away on May 17, 2020 at her home. She was born on June 5, 1960 to Boyd Wendell and Bardella Hillyard Barrus in Afton, Wyoming.

Linda was raised in Star Valley and loved everything about Wyoming. She graduated from high school there and was active on the drill team and the band.

She married Michael D. Anderson on Aug. 2, 1980 in Manti. Their marriage was solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple on March 17, 1984.

Linda loved all animals, especially cats. She was very active in all her grandkids lives and her family was her world. She was very tender hearted and would help anyone in need.

She is survived by her husband, Mike; children: Heather (Tom) Jensen, Monroe; Sara (Anthony) Phelps, Monroe; Stephanie (Lance) Irons, Moroni; 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She is also survived by her siblings: Bruce Barrus, New Mexico; Chad Barrus, Wyoming; Tom Barrus, Colorado; Amy (Ron) Hawkins, California; Mary (Kevin) Payne, Arizona; and Dyann (Derick) Quinlan, Florida. She is preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Misti; brother, Jon Barrus.

Funeral services for immediate family and friends will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 11 a.m at Magleby Mortuary, Richfield. Friends may call prior to services from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Interment will be in the Levan Cemetery at 2 p.m. Online guestbook and live streaming of the services will be available at www.maglebymortuary.com under Linda’s obituary. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti.