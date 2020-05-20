Linda Webb Marsh

Beloved wife, mother, and daughter, Linda Webb Marsh, 78, of Fountain Green, died on May 12, 2020 at the Central Valley Medical Center in Nephi, from illness complications.

Under the current circumstances, only a graveside service was allowed and was provided by Rasmussen Mortuary of Mt. Pleasant. The service was held at the Fountain Green Cemetery on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 11 a.m.

Linda was born in Lehi on May 27, 1941, to Karl and Josephine Webb and was the third of six children. A devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Linda married her sweetheart, Duane Marsh, in the Salt Lake City Temple on April 29, 1960.

Linda is survived by her husband, Duane, and her four children: Aron Marsh of Fountain Green; Michelle Walker of Fountain Green; Kelly Campbell of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and, Spencer Marsh of Grand Junction, Colorado. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Linda is preceded in death by her father and mother, Karl and “Joe” Webb, her stepmother, Delma Webb, her sister Kaye Scott, and her great-grandchild Tytan Walker.

Linda was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and dedicated many years of sacrifice and service in church callings, including serving two official temple missions in the Palmyra Temple in New York and the Aba Temple in Nigeria, and a mission to the Buffalo, New York area. She also served in the Denver Colorado Temple, the Vernal Utah Temple, and the Manti Utah Temple.

Linda’s love of people and dedication to her faith is reflected in a story of a Nigerian sister that walked all day to reach the temple, carrying her shoes to keep them clean. But she was too late, temple services had closed, and Linda was locking the temple doors. This dear sister exclaimed, “I’m too late—I’m too late!” Linda reassured this weary traveler, unlocked the temple, and organized a temple session for just a single Nigerian sister.

…typical.

Linda also loved football and fishing with her grandchildren. Having received extensive grasshopper and worm goober tolerance training in her youth, Linda was able to share this extensive knowledge with her grandchildren—fishhook preparation was no match for Linda and the kids. Easy-Peasy.

…typical.

Linda’s professional life took her from a young 1950s farmhand, bailing hay on her father’s farm, to an award-winning nonprofit executive director. From a dusty hay bailer–hand-tying bales with wire, to sitting in a board room—wielding million-dollar grants, Linda orchestrated extensive development of disabled services in Mesa County, Colorado.

Linda’s fiery dedication to serving, protecting, and representing the disabled, left many a politician and corporate executive dusting off their backsides. Linda was not to be trifled with.

…typical.

Above all, Linda loved her dear companion, Duane, and her immediate and extended family. For over 60 years Linda nurtured her family and dedicated her life to their welfare; for over a half century Linda willingly sacrificed herself for her husband and family.

…typical.

No paltry obituary could ever accurately express the remarkable life of Linda Webb Marsh. She was simply extraordinary. Online condolences at rasmussenmortuary.com.

