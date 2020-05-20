North Sanpete High graduates will

drive by to get their diplomas

5-21-2020

MT. PLEASANT—Posters seen around town recognizing North Sanpete High School graduates are a warmup to the diploma pick up and drive thru ceremony scheduled for the afternoon of May 22.

Called the “Parade of Graduates,” posters with graduates’ names have been available all week for everyone to view by driving east on 700 South, according to principal Nan Ault. She said there is no “car parade” graduation ceremony this year.

An unofficial flyer circulating around town has encouraged grads to wear caps and gowns and line the sidewalks on both sides of State Street (U.S. 89) from 7-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 21. The flyer promoted that, “Seniors can decorate their cars with signs, balloons, etc and drag State Street!” This event is not sponsored by the North Sanpete School District.

Graduates will be picking up their diplomas in their vehicles from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on May 22, while following social distancing rules. A professional photographer will be on-site. The entire event will be livestreamed on CentraCom local channel 10 or viewed online www.local10.tv.

A pre-recorded commencement ceremony will be aired at 7 p.m. and all graduates will receive a digital copy. The senior class president Scott Shock will give the welcome address. Featured speakers are Thomas Jones, Addelyn Brotherson, Orange Peel and Mayzie Talbot. The retrospect will be given by Isabella Johnson.

School officials told the Hawk graduates in a letter: “As we navigate through unprecedented times, we would like to share the creative ways we’ve come up with to celebrate YOU! Our celebration may be different, it’s not what we’re accustomed too, but we are committed to making it as memorable as possible given the current meeting limitations and circumstances.”

The school is also planning a Class of 2020 reception in the fall on Sept. 18. All 2020 graduates are invited to attend a reception in their honor prior to the homecoming football game at 5 p.m. They will also be honored at halftime.