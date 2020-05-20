Mayfield Lions Club award five scholarships to high school students

MAYFIELD—The Mayfield Lions Club is proud to award scholarships to five hardworking local high school graduates to help them move forward through college.

The Lions Club also wanted to congratulate all the 2020 high school graduates, said Karen Olsen, Lions Club secretary.

The scholarship recipients are:

Katelyn Cherry, daughter of Erin Cherry and Mike Cherry. Grandparents, Dale and Darlene Harwood, Danny and Mary Hill, Hal and Cindy Cherry. She will be attending Snow College, major not decided.

Annalyn Christiansen, daughter of Andy and Desirae Christiansen. Grandparents, Robert and Diane Christiansen, Mitchell and Marilyn Anderson. She will be attending Aveda Institute.

Mason Cox, son of Carl and Sandra Cox. Grandparents are Gene and Anita Yardley and Merrill and Doris Cox. He will be attending Snow College, majoring in Business.

Sydney Peterson, daughter of Van Peterson. Grandparents, Grace and Evan Peterson. She will be attending Snow College, majoring in pre-Pharmacy.

Braxon Sylvester, son of Robbie and Randi Sylvester. Grandparents Kirk and Janet Anderson and Kent and Bobbi Sylvester. He will be attending Snow College, majoring in Business.