Spring City Heritage Days will be virtual

By Robert Stevens

Managing editor

5-21-2020

SPRING CITY—The Friends of Historic Spring City want everyone to know the Heritage Day Celebration is still on for this weekend, but will be different than last year.

In order to maintain social distancing guidelines due to the public health crisis, this year’s Heritage Day Celebration will be a virtual one.

The yearly Art Squared auction event will be going online, and interested parties will be able to bid on totally new 12-inch by 12-inch paintings done by well-known Utah artists.

The auctions open on Friday, May 22 and run for two weeks.

The home tours will still be happening as well, except through the use of 3D virtual technology, so you can still enjoy some of the local architectural treasures of Spring City.

Last but not least, live-streamed music will be happening through social media and on the event website at www.friendsofhistoricspringcity.org. The music kicks off on Saturday, May 23.

All proceeds go to local restoration efforts.