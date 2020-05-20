Sanpete Rodeo Royalty chosen on March 8

Horsemanship reigned at the 2020 Sanpete County Fair Rodeo Royalty Contest on the evening of March 8.

Four talented girls were chosen as rodeo royalty this year based solely on the horsemanship part of the contest because the modeling/speech and interview aspects were cancelled due to the new coronavirus outbreak, said Lynsey Zeeman, spokesperson.

Normally, the girls also compete in modeling/speech and a personal interview, but at the time we were at “orange” risk due to COVID-19 and we decided to comply with the governors guidelines, she said.

Selected as rodeo royalty for 2020 are:

Sweetheart: Sarah Everitt of Ephraim, daughter of Deric and Muria Everitt.

Jr. Princess: Kenley Kelso of Mt Pleasant, daughter of Kurt and Lindsay Kelso.

1st Attendant: Brenna Brotherson of Mt. Pleasant, daughter of Scott and Dana Brotherson.

2nd Attendant: Kadience Allred of Spring City, daughter of Sam and Tracy Allred.

Brenna Brotherson also won miss photogenic.

The girls will represent the Sanpete County Fair at all parades and rodeos that are held in the county. Hopefully there will be some events for them to represent at, Zeeman said. They will also represent the fair at the Ute Stampede in Juab and reign over this year’s Sanpete County Fair.

photo: Left to Right: Sarah Everitt-Sweetheart, Brenna Brotherson-1st Attendant, Kenley Kelso-Jr. Princess, Kadience Allred-2nd Attendant

