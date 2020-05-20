Mt. Pleasant man dies in

auto accident in Payson

By Robert Stevens

Managing editor

5-21-2020

PAYSON—A Mt. Pleasant man died in a fatal car accident in Payson last Thursday.

According to Utah Highway Patrol (UHP), John C. Evans, 74, of Mt. Pleasant died from injuries he suffered in an automobile accident at 7 p.m. last Thursday, two hours after the wreck.

UHP officials say the accident occurred at 5 p.m. when Evan’s Lincoln sedan merged onto southbound I-15 from 800 South. The Lincoln, driven by Evan’s wife, drifted left, and overcorrected with a hard right swerve, ultimately sending it into the far left lane.

A pickup truck hauling a flatbed trailer impacted with the Lincoln during the mishap, causing the sedan to spin and hit a minivan. After hitting the minivan, the Lincoln came to a stop on the left shoulder, crumpled together with the minivan.

UHP officials say the injuries were initially thought to be not life-threatening.

However, after crews separated the two vehicles, emergency responders discovered the couple’s condition had deteriorated.

Evans, who was the passenger in the sedan, died from his injuries a short while later in the hospital.