Charlesworth~Bahlmann

Michael Hendarik Bahlmann, son of Bob and Shirley Bahlmann of Central, Utah, formerly Ephraim, and Mckensi Charlesworth, daughter of Mark and Christy Charlesworth of Riverton, Utah, got married on April 16, 2020.

Due to the COVID-19, they had a small ceremony with close family. They plan to be sealed in the temple for time and all eternity in the near future.

Currently living in Logan, Utah, they plan to move to St. George, Utah in the fall for Mckensi to study Political Science and Michael to work towards a Business Management Degree at Dixie State University.