Mickelsen~Hazel

Lance and Lisa Mickelsen of Ephraim are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Arizona Mickelsen to Kaden Hazel, son of Jeff Hazel and Jackie Peacock of Gunnison.

Ms. Mickelsen grew up in Ephraim, but traveled state to state with her family picking seed. Arizona was a dancer for seven years and also has interests in shed hunting with her hound dog Cooper and hiking with her friends and family. Arizona graduated high school from Mountain Heights Academy.

Kaden Hazel grew up in Gunnison, always being outdoors. Kaden enjoys fishing, hiking, hunting, and just being in the mountains. Kaden also enjoys taking his Chevy Blazer on rides either up the mountain or down a back road.

The wedding will be held on a grassy flat up the Manti Mountain, June 6, 2020.