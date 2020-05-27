Richard Dean Andrade Williams

Richard Dean Andrade Williams, infant son of Frank and Christy Williams entered into his Savior’s presence May 23, 2020 at Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Richard was born Feb. 16, 2020 to loving parents in Provo, Utah.

He is survived by his parents: Frank and Christy Williams, Ephraim; grandparents Hal and Ruth Ann Williams, Spring City; Francisco and Eunice Andrade, Sao Paulo, Brazil; great-grandmother Marlene William, Parowan; aunts and uncles Angela and Khris Parker; Bri and Chad Powell, both of Ephraim; Tom and Alice William of Provo; Michael and Debi Williams of Fort Collins, Colorado; Doran and Chaney Williams of Fort Wainwright, Arkansas; Tyler Williams of Spring City and 21 cousins.

A private family graveside services will be held Monday, June 1, 2020 in the Ephraim Park Cemetery.

Online condolences at rasmussenmortuary.com.