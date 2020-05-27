Tommy W. Tucker

Tommy W. Tucker, 84 of Mt. Pleasant passed away May 18, 2020 in his home after a long battle with cancer.

Tom was born Aug. 9, 1935 in Boulder, Colorado, to Royal Winn and Carrie Tucker. Tom is survived by his daughter, Loralee (Kelly) Holden, daughter-in-law, Ally Tucker, 9 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Royal Winn and Carrie Tucker, brother, Dennis Tucker, and sons Steve Tucker and Tony Tucker.

Tom was a graduate of Wasatch Academy where he later served for several years on the Board of Trustees. He was a devoted member of the Presbyterian Church and served in the U.S. Air Force.

Tom enjoyed the outdoors, woodworking, and as a member of multiple organizations including the Masonic Lodge, Order of Eastern Star, and Shriner.

A viewing was held at his home, 366 South 300 West, Mt. Pleasant, on Friday, May 22 from 9-10:30 a.m. The graveside services were held at 11 a.m. at the Mt. Pleasant City Cemetery. Online condolences at rasmussenmortuary.com.