Clark Everice Bronson

Clark Everice Bronson, 81, passed away at his home in Fairview on May 21, 2020.

Clark was born March 10, 1939 in Kamas, Utah to Guy Everice Bronson and Lerean Fitzgerald Bronson, who also preceded him in death.

He married Pauline Joyce Turnbow on Sept. 18, 1958 in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. Clark studied art at art instruction schools and the University of Utah. Arnold Friberg was his finest teacher. Clark was a member of the National Sculpture Society, Society of Animal Artists, Northwest Rendezvous Group, Cowboy Hall of Fame and National Academy of Western Art. During his career, Clark received many recognitions and awards. His watercolor, oil and charcoal illustrations appeared on advertisements, magazine covers, Christmas cards, calendars, etc.

In addition, he illustrated three books for Rand McNally, but perhaps Clark is best known for his bronze sculptures of birds and animals. For many years they have been purchased by numerous collectors throughout the United States.

Clark was a gentleman. He will be remembered for his wisdom, integrity, kindness, faith, and his love of family, animals and beautiful places. He and Pauline filmed wildlife while living on their boat, the Sea Runner, in Alaska for about 30 summers. Clark made several videos from the footage they took.

He will be missed by his wife of nearly 62 years, Pauline, and his three children, Jeffrey (Brooke) Bronson, Heidi (Leon Dorscher) Bronson, and Perry (Leslie) Bronson; two sisters, Dixie Gibbons and Peggy (Don) Butcher survive him, as well as seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held Friday, May 29, 2020 at 11 a.m in Fairview City Cemetery in Fairview. We thank family members and Hospice workers for their outstanding service in caring for Clark. Funeral directors: Rasmussen Mortuary.