Gunnison Valley Hospital Births

Kody B. Hook Boyter was born to Brylie Hatch and Jorgin Boyter of Salina on May 14, 2020. He weighed 6 pounds 4 ounces.

Scotlyn Shay Hermansen was born to Shaydon and Gabrielle Hermansen of Centerfield on May 19, 2020. She weighed 7 pounds 7 ounces.