Never let a serious crisis go to waste

5-28-2020

I always enjoy reading Steve and Alison’s Articles in the opinion section of the Messenger.

Alison (May 7) and the Messenger (April 30) fell into one of President Trump’s traps. He loves to tweet the Democrats and media—Siamese twins. His comment regarding the injection of Lysol, I believe, was to illustrate what he thinks of the “ignoramuses” he has to deal with. Steve and Alison do a good job of tic for tatting, but I wish they would have dug deeper.

“Never let a serious crisis go to waste.” As bad as the COVID-19 is are we being flimflammed with the numbers? Either Doctor Fauci or Birx stated that many of the reported virus deaths had other factors foremost as the causation of these deaths. People died with the virus, perhaps not because of it. Also, for 30 days test kits were sent out to the states that were contaminated with the COVID-19 virus. Where is the follow-up on these two points? Let us compose the total deaths in the United States for 2020 with the death count for 2018. The winter of 2017/2018 was a hard flu season.

There has been much abridgement of the Constitution because of the COVID-19. Medical councils and Governors execute laws passed by legislatures. They don’t issue edicts denying the rights of their citizens because of emergency. Never let a serious crisis go to waste.

Joseph Fuchsel,

Spring City