Ephraim DUP and volunteers have

Pioneer Park restoration in full swing

By Robert Green

Staff writer

5-28-2020

EPHRAIM—The city has teamed with the Daughters and Sons of Utah Pioneers to upgrade two historic cabins at Pioneer Park.

The work began with redoing the deteriorated “chinking” between the logs of two historic cabins, including the historic Hans Hansen house, said SUP spokesperson Ron Snowden.

Keeping out the elements will permit permanent displays in these cabins; and the DUP hopes to bring sound to each of the cabins to tell their story to visitors and school groups who visit, Snowden said.

Additional work is also being planned for the Hans Hansen home. This remarkable old home needs some patching, painting, floor coverings and a general cleanup to meet the city’s requirements to open the home as the only historic museum in Ephraim, Snowden said.

Other planned enhancements will be concrete sidewalks, a wheelchair accessible ramp, window upgrades and stucco repairs.

The Hansen home is 162 years old, built of Oolite stone and is the oldest standing home in Ephraim. “It is a grand old structure and it is in remarkably good shape,” Snowden said.

When renovation has been completed, the DUP will take over and bring in new displays and use the incredible artifacts that have been donated to turn this old building into a wonderful museum for all to enjoy. They will also staff the museum, which has been a prominent area of interest during Scandinavian Days. With the renovation, the DUP thinks they can double the number of visitors on these weekends, Snowden said.

The DUP ladies wore themselves with the chinking; so they arranged to have Julie Arnoldsen bring in the Ephraim City Youth Council to help out. Thirteen young ladies and three young men came, and they dug in and learned to chink very quickly.

The COVID-19 virus has brought fund-raising to a near halt, but the Pioneer Park Project committee has just this past week raised the last of their required $25,000 to receive a matching $25,000 grant allowing work to begin. They still have about $10,000 to go, but with the economy opening up they are very confident the goal will be met this summer, Snowden said. Sanpete residents have been very generous, and residents have even pledged to give donations after the economy gets rolling again.