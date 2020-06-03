Six County AOG program

to help struggling business

By Robert Stevens

Managing editor

6-4-2020

Struggling Central Utah businesses may have an extra lifeline during the public health crisis.

According to Zach Leavitt, regional planner for the Six County Association of Governments (SCOAG), his organization has launched a new program to help businesses in the Sanpete, Sevier, Juab, Millard, Piute and Wayne counties who have been negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Leavitt says funding for the Emergency Business Assistance Grant Program is being provided through the Utah State Small Cities Community Development Block Grant Program (CDBG), which received additional funding to address the COVID-19 pandemic through the recently passed CARES Act.

Leavitt says typical grant amounts awarded to successful applicants will be $10,000 to $15,000 with a grant maximum of $60,000.

Grant funds may be used for working capital, payroll, rent, utilities or other expenses that a business may have.

Applications are now being accepted, with the first funding considerations taking place after June 5. Applications will then continue to be taken until available funds are spent.

For additional information, please contact Zach Leavitt at 893-0737 or zleavitt@sixcounty.com. To apply for funding, please visit the Six County Association of Governments website at sixcounty.com

“I would like to see as many businesses take advantage of this program as possible,” Leavitt told the Messenger.