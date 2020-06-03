Manti students get Wilbur Braithwaite Memorial Scholarships

6-4-2020

MANTI—Three well-deserving Manti High School graduates each received “Coach” Wilbur T Braithwaite Memorial Scholarships and were given $500 each to further their education.

The recipients are Rylee Brinkerhoff, Conner Thomas Christiansen and Meagan Dennis.

Rylee is the daughter of Chad and Nyree Brinkerhoff of Ephraim. She has been an active member of the Ephraim Youth City Council and crocheted baby blankets for needy mothers as an added community service. She will pursue a nursing degree at Dixie State University this fall. She is grateful for the opportunities and confidence she has gained at Manti High School.

Conner is the son of McCrae and Linda Christiansen of Manti. Raised on a farm, he has loved to play a variety of sports. He mentored many youth in basketball and baseball skills. Throughout middle and high school he has helped students with disabilities (Peer Tutor Program). When his dream of a Manti state basketball championship was realized this year, he generously credited parents, coaches, players, teachers, students, fans and more. Conner is also very aware of the importance of academic excellence and plans a career in physical therapy.

Meagan is the daughter of Mike and Linda Dennis of Manti. She has participated in MHS theatre, tennis, track and varsity cross country teams. She has received many science awards from the region and one state silver award. She has served as a seminary council president and volunteered in the STAR Reading Program. She plans to attend Snow College and pursue her chosen field of nursing. Meagan states that she is looking for ways that she can help “make the world a better place for those less fortunate.”

As student body president in 1944, Coach Braithwaite gave his graduation address during a time of national turmoil.

He said, “In a very short time, it will be impossible for us to assemble as a unit, it is here tonight. Many of us will soon be in the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, nursing schools and defense plants. In fact even tonight some of the boys who are graduating with us are in Army camps.”

Coach Braithwaite within a few short months would experience, with untold numbers of other Americans, the sacrifice required for a cause much greater than any possible personal goal—liberty. Still his concluding message to graduates in 1944 rings as true for graduates today:

“It is our belief that the world will always offer happiness to those who are willing to seek out the good in life. Because of this faith, we hold no fear of the future. Certainly the class of ‘44 will accept its destiny with courage high.”