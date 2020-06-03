Construction well underway on Ftn. Green new city hall and public safety center

By Doug Lowe

Staff writer

6-4-2020

FOUNTAIN GREEN—Construction on the town’s new city hall and public safety center, on west side of State Street at 400 North, has now reached the point where it is hard to miss.

The project’s manager at Jones and DeMille Engineering, Ben Giblette, who was born in Moroni, reports, “We are on track to have the entire structure completed, inside and out, by sometime in April 2021.”

While Mayor Willard Wood had hoped that more could have been accomplished last fall before bad weather set in, he understands. “There’s a lot that goes into a building like that, and we will take the time to get it done right,” he said.

Having a total budget of $3,255,000, the project is being funded by the Utah Permanent Community Impact Board (CIB) with both a $1,100,000 loan, at 1 percent interest, and a $2,155,000 grant. The building will provide new quarters for the city’s municipal government, along with its fire and police departments.

Several offices and a large assembly hall, designed to accommodate city council meetings, justice court hearings, and other types of gatherings, will occupy the first floor on the building’s north side, while the city library will be housed in the basement along with some unfinished areas reserved for future needs.

On the building’s south side, a fire station with three bays and 14 foot doors is being constructed on footings set in the ground. Entrances to be constructed on both ends of the bays will allow fire engines to pull into and all the way thru while heading in either direction—east or west. For Fire Chief Matt Hansen, and all the town’s dedicated volunteer fire fighters, the facility will be a dream come true.