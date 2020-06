Scott and Karen Mickelson to

celebrate 50th anniversary June 6

Scott and Karen Mickelson, of Manti are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married June 6, 1970, in the Manti LDS Temple. They have been blessed with 9 children, 22 grandchildren, and many adventures along the way.

“Love is a journey that starts with forever and ends with never”. 50 years down and eternity to go.