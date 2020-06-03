Hideaway Valley man turns himself

in after killing another man

By Robert Stevens

Managing editor

6-4-2020

HIDEAWAY VALLEY—A 32-year old man turned himself for killing another man in Sanpete County on Monday.

Michael Hartnell, 32, called Sanpete County Dispatch at around 5:22 p.m. on Monday. He told the dispatch personnel that had shot and killed someone and wanted to turn himself in.

Authorities arrived to the location Hartnell gave them on the phone, on Cobble Ridge Road in the Hideaway Valley area.

Upon arrival, police found 73-year old Joseph Vallejo dead inside the residence.

Hartnell was taken into custody and transported to Sanpete County Jail. He is being charged with murder.

According to Sanpete County Sheriff Detective Derick Taysom, the relationship between Hartnell and Vallejo is being investigated. No drugs are believed to be involved at this time, said Taysom.