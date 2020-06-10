Ballots are in the mail; have you received yours?

6-11-2020

Ballots for the primary election which concludes June 30 have gone out to thousands of Sanpete County voters, according to Sandy Neill, the county clerk.

The ballot is exclusively a Republican affair, because no other affiliated party, including the Democratic Party, has any contested primary races, Neill says.

So, only registered Republicans will be voting in Sanpete County. To mitigate the spread of the new coronavirus, voting will be conducted entirely by mail. Unlike in the past, there will be no in-person voting at the county courthouse.

Neill said drop boxes will be available to return your ballots postage free. You can also mail your ballot, just remember to add a postage stamp.

If you’d like to register to vote or change your party affiliation, you must do so 11 days before the election, or by June 19, Neill said. The easiest way to do this, is to register online at vote.utah.gov.

You cannot turn in your ballot inside the county court house. Drop boxes are available outdoors at the following locations:

Manti Sanpete County Court House, 160 North Main, on the south side of the building on the south side of the drive way between the court house and the post office.

Mt. Pleasant City Hall, 115 West Main, on the south side of the building between city hall and the health department building.

Ephraim City Hall, 5 South Main, behind the building on the east side of the parking lot.

Gunnison City Hall, 38 West Center, on the east side of the building by the police department.

If you have any questions, or if there is a problem with your ballot please contact the Sanpete County Clerk’s Office at 835-2131, Ext. 5, as soon as possible.