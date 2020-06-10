Betty “VaLene” Anderson Larsen

Betty “VaLene” Anderson Larsen, of Sterling, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, June 1, 2020 at the age of 90.

VaLene was born January 1, 1930 in Ephraim to Lee and Stella Anderson. She graduated from Ephraim High School. She married her sweetheart, Dick Larsen, in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 6, 1952. They would have been married for 68 years.

VaLene and Dick made their home in Provo, with her working at JC Penny while Dick taught school. Together they raised a beautiful family of three children: Pat (Alan) Halladay of Sterling; Nona (Gary) Martin of Moroni; and Ron (Angie) Larsen of Sterling. Their children are beyond grateful for the love and the lessons their mother taught them and has shown them throughout the years. She raised them to take care of themselves and serve others each and every day. She loved each of her children very much and was proud of who they have become.

After retiring, VaLene and Dick returned to Sanpete and moved to Sterling where they settled down and enjoyed their remaining years together. There they had family reunions, parties, and started up the “Sterling Yacht Club”, where memories were shared with everyone who showed up.

VaLene was known for throwing great parties where everyone felt like they were included. From kiddos to adults, she always had fun games for you. Between all the fun and games, VaLene had a love for the outdoors. She enjoyed going hunting, fishing and camping with family and friends.

VaLene had many talents and the one she enjoyed the most was crocheting. She was always crocheting something whether it was as simple as a washcloth or a beautiful blanket. She passed these down throughout the family so everyone could enjoy her beautiful work.

VaLene was a wonderful homemaker and her door was always open to everyone. You could go to her house leaving happy and with a full belly.

VaLene will be remembered as someone who saw the best in people and had a heart that forgave the worst. VaLene expected nothing from anyone and appreciated everything. She was a friend to many and will be greatly missed by family and friends.

She is survived by her sisters: Elaine Holman, Janet (Lewis) Garbe, Laura (Dave) Bradley, her three children; 9 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She is preceded in death by her husband, Dick; parents, Lee and Stella; sister, Stella Lee Jensen and brothers-in-law, Jay Jensen and Cornell Holman.

Family graveside services were held on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Ephraim Park Cemetery. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook and live streaming of the services available at www.maglebymortuary.com under VaLene’s obituary