Sparks~Judy

Cary and Melissa Judy of Gunnison announce the marriage of their son

Payton Keller Judy to Hallie DeLee Sparks, daughter of Hal and Denise Sparks, of Heber City.

The happy couple was married on Friday, May 29, 2020, in the mountains of Woodland. A sealing and celebration are planned when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

Payton is the grandson of Fred and Tami Lowry of Manti/SLC, Ruth C. Lowry of Bountiful and John and Linda Judy of Heber City.

Hallie is the granddaughter of Brian and DeLee Winegar of Heber City and Scott and DeAnna Sparks of American Fork.

The couple will make their first home in Logan, Utah, where both are ambassadors at Utah State University. Hallie is studying business administration and Payton is pursuing his education in the dental field.