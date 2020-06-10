Aquatic Center supports high school teams

By Doug Lowe

Staff writer

6-11-2020

MT. PLEASANT—Two local high schools are both taking advantage of the indoor swimming facility at the Mt. Pleasant Aquatic Center to develop stellar swim teams.

And now, the logos of both Wasatch Academy and North Sanpete High School have recently been added to the front of the building to promote the fact that both teams are practicing and competing there.

Britanny Adams, manager of the aquatic center, reports, “This summer the city is also running a swim team program for interested swimmers from 5 to 18 years of age.”

According to Adams, anyone with that age range is welcome to join after demonstrating their skill level, so they can be placed in the appropriate team.

Currently, the summer teams are being coached by Adams as well as Hope Christensen, Natalie Day, and Nicole Day.

The aquatic center began reopening, on a limited basis, when the coronavirus threat level was lowered to orange at the end of April. Given the current yellow level restrictions, Adams says the facility can now accommodate a maximum of 50 swimmers at any one time.

Due to that restriction, Adams advises calling ahead to make sure admission will be allowed. She also points out that reservations can be made to ensure entry upon arrival at the reserved time.

The aquatic center’s summer hours, are as follows:

5:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. Lap swimming and water aerobics.

9:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Organized classes and programs (no public admission).

1:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. Public swim time.