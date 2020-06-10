COVID-19 test Friday in Ephraim for everyone

6-11-2020

EPHRAIM—For anyone wishing to find out if they have contracted COVID-19, free testing will be conducted at the Market Fresh parking lot on Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The free COVID-19 tests will be conducted by a mobile unit from the Utah Department of Health and people will not have to leave their cars, said Pam Lindquist, a family service worker with Head Start and the Centro de la Familia.

The tests are open to the entire community and no symptoms are required, Lindquist said. It will take several days to get the results back.

The health department is coming to Sanpete County, in part, to target a region where there is a population of workers in the food processing industry, Lindquist said. The mobile unit has already been to other areas in Utah with meat processing plants, she said.

She expects there will be a good turnout as several people have already expressed interest on social media.

The mobile unit will only be on site for three hours at the Market Fresh parking lot, 475 S. Main in Ephraim. The event is being sponsored by the Utah Department of Health and the Centro de la Familia.

For more information, contact Pam at 851-5029 or Raquel at 262-2554.