Wasatch basketball coach David Evans

stepping down

By Matt Harris

Staff writer

6-18-2020

MT. PLEASANT—Wasatch Academy boys’ basketball witnessed an unexpected ending to the most successful chapter of their history to date with the sudden resignation of head coach David Evans.

Evans announced last Thursday that he was stepping down from coaching, citing that he was going to “pursue other career opportunities,” according to the school’s press release.

Evans said the decision was considered very recently. Although he did not comment on any specific details influencing his decision, he did say that “the fit at Wasatch wasn’t quite the right fit.” That said, he expressed the utmost respect for the program and the school.

Evans said that his plans for the future by no means excludes coaching, and that he may continue to coach elsewhere with the right opportunity. He has previously also been successful in the construction industry as the head of his own firm.

In just two years at the head of the program, Evans guided the Tigers to a 53-6 overall record, two appearances in the GEICO Nationals championship bracket, an unbeaten home record, and multiple victories over MaxPreps Top 25 opponents, including a 94-82 victory this last season over No. 2 Hamilton Heights, Tenn.

Much remains unknown at this time for Evans, whether he plans to remain coaching, return to construction, pursue other options, stay in Utah, or move back to Hawaii where he originally coached prior to taking the job at Lone Peak about five years ago.

Evans did also confirm that his son, Trey, will not return to the team.

Wasatch announced last week that assistant coach Paul Peterson would take over as head coach of the Tigers. “Paul is really personable,” Evans said. “As an assistant coach, you’re able to get a little bit closer to the players than as a head coach. There is kind of a boundary. Paul does a very good job as an assistant, and I think that will translate well as a head coach.”

“I am extremely appreciative to have worked with David for the past two years,” Wasatch Academy director of basketball Ty Kennedy said. “Dave is a talented individual and I know he will be successful in all of his endeavors. David elevated our program to the best season in program history and had us as legitimate contenders to win a national title.”