Petersen~Seely

Earl and Shelly Petersen, and Jennifer Lawrence and Steve Seely, are pleased to announce the marriage of their children; Debby Petersen to Tristen Seely on Saturday, June 20, 2020.

Both the bride and groom graduated from North Sanpete High School. The bride is currently going to Snow College to start pursuing her journey to becoming a physical therapist.

The groom is currently going to MTech to help pursue his knowledge in HVAC. They invite you to share their joy at the reception in their honor from 7-9 p.m. at 285 East 500 North in Spring City.

The couple is registered at Amazon.com.