Dr. Craig B. Larsen graduates

from New York medical school

Dr. Craig B. Larsen recently graduated from New York Presbyterian Hospital after a five-year residency in general surgery. He will be going to Allegheny General Hospital Breast Oncology Fellowship in Pittsburgh.

Dr. Larsen is a graduate of North Sanpete High School, Snow College and BYU. He went to medical school at the University of California, San Francisco.

Dr. Larsen is the son of Kay and Cindy Larsen from Mt. Pleasant.