O’Dell Cox of Fairview passed away peacefully in his home on June 4, 2020.

He was born Aug. 20, 1931 to Newell B. and Olea Cox. He enjoyed a long life of hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, and spending time at the cabin with family and friends.

He was chief of the Fairview Fire Department for many years. The volunteer work he loved the most was the Sanpete Search and Rescue where he helped many people.

He married Lazon Riddle in October 1952 and they were blessed with three children: Michael, Richard, and Shirleen. They made their home in Salt Lake City where he worked for CRS Engineering. They later divorced.

He married Arlis Anderson on June 14, 1974, and added her two daughters, Lori and Dana, to his life.

He moved back to Fairview where he farmed, worked construction, and continued to inspect water and sewer lines.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Arlis, his children, Michael (Holli) Cox, Richard (Billie) Cox, Shirleen (Keith) Johnson, Lori (Travis) Chambers, Dana Brown, 11 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers De Cox, George Cox, sisters Loraine Hansen, and Riva Filis.

A graveside service was held Thursday June 11, 2020 at in the Fairview City Cemetery. Online condolences at rasmussenmortuary.com.