Eleanor “Ellie” Mason Sessions, passed away June 12, 2020 in Springville, Utah.

She was born Nov. 26, 1939 in Santa Clara, Utah to Edmond LeVoy and Voile Elaine Stucki Mason. She married Ronald Sessions Sept. 6, 1957 in the Los Angeles Temple. He preceded her in death April 18, 2020.

Ellie was a member of Daughters of Utah Pioneers and belonged to the Manti Ladies Literary Club. She was active in her church callings. She had a green thumb and loved working in her garden. She loved taking antiquing trips and being anywhere her children, grandchildren or great-grandchildren were. She loved being called mom, grandma and Gigi (short for great-grandma).

Ellie is survived by her children: Larry (Vicki) Sessions, Seabrook, Texas; Lance (Teppi) Sessions, Herriman; Layne (Carrie) Sessions, Butte, Montana; Ronaele (Rodney) Hawkins, RMS, California; 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; sister: Sheila Watts.

Preceded in death by her parents; brother Mervin Mason; brother Ronald Mason; and sister Bonnie Mason Cannon.

Graveside services will be held Friday, June 19, 2020 at 10 a.m. in the Santa Clara Cemetery. A brief viewing for family will precede the services at 9:30 a.m. Online guestbook and live streaming of the services will be available at www.maglebymortuary.com under Ellie’s obituary. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina, and Manti.