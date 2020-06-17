Lonnie Cox Larsen, 54, of Manti, passed away at her home on June 6, 2020, at 8:25 p.m. surrounded by her family.

She was born to Ronnie and Tami Venitelli Cox, Dec. 9, 1965, in Mt. Pleasant. Lonnie graduated from Manti High School in 1984 and received an associate’s degree from Snow College.

She married Charles Scott Larsen on Sept. 28, 1985, and they lived together in Gunnison/Centerfield, where they were sealed as a family in the Manti Temple on March 25, 1995. They later relocated to Highland, Utah in 1999. Scott and Lonnie went on to divorce in 2005.

Lonnie is survived by her parents: Ronnie and Tami Cox, of Las Vegas, Nevada; her three children: Siara Larsen, of Las Vegas, Nevada; Allie (Leo) Rodriguez, of West Jordan; and Ronnie Larsen, of Highland. She is also survived by two grandchildren: Marcus James Rodriguez (three) and Taya Rayne Rodriguez (nine months); her siblings: Mickey (Mandy) Cox of Florida, and Lori Davidge, of Las Vegas, Nevada; nieces Preslie (TJ) Wampler, Embry Cox; nephews Braxton Cox and Colton Cox, with two great-nieces and one great-nephew.

Preceded in death by her grandparents: Mickey and Melba Venitelli, of Ephraim, Cecil and Phyllis Cox, of Manti, and her aunt, Charmaine Nichols, of Ephraim.

Lonnie was an extraordinary mother who dedicated her life to her children. She was an accomplished controller for her father’s company of 1,450 employees. Lonnie later ventured to real estate where her kind, spunky, genuine and outgoing personality awarded her top real-estate agent in Utah. Lonnie was filled with elegance and grace, she knew how to always treat people with kindness and love. Anyone who knew her loved her and cherished every moment they got to spend with her. She will forever be one of a kind.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the Manti Red Church. There will be a visitation held prior to services at the church from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Interment will be in the Manti City Cemetery. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions the number of funeral attendants will be limited.

Online guestbook and live streaming of the services will be available under Lonnie’s obituary at www.maglebymortuary.com. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti.