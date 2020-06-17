Carolyn Lee Steadman Nordell

Carolyn Lee Steadman Nordell of Manti, passed away at Gunnison Valley Hospital on June 9, 2020, at the age of 68.

Carolyn was born in Murray, Utah, on August 8, 1951 to Junior and Sherline Steadman. She graduated from Jordan High School. She married Larry Ross Nordell on March 31, 1973 in Las Vegas, Nevada. They were married for 48 years. Carolyn and Larry made their home in Manti. Carolyn worked as a Corrections Investigative Technician at Central Utah Correctional Facility for 29 years and she excelled at her job.

Carolyn and Larry raised a beautiful family of three amazing children: her son William “Billy” Nordell of Bavaria, Germany; Joette and Mark Thompson of Sandy, Utah; Brandon and Heather Nordell of Kerrville, Texas; along with her adopted son and daughter Forrest “Rowdy” and Sherilyn McNeill. She loved her children very much and was proud of who they have become.

She is survived by her mother Sherline Corona, her brother Kenny (Susan Dupree) Steadman, and her sisters Kathi (Larry) Rappuhn, Gloria (Robert) Bush, Sara Paiva, and Jenny Steadman; she had 10 grandchildren and six great- grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father Junior Heap Steadman, her brother Michael Steadman, her son-in-law Warren Butterfield, her father-in-law Ross Nordell and her mother-in-law Virginia Nordell.

A family viewing was held for immediate family on June 12, 2020. A celebration of life will be held on June 18, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. at her home in Manti at 308 West 600 South.

