Shirley Johnson

Shirley Johnson 87 of Fairview, passed away June 13, 2020 peacefully at Sanpete Valley Hospital in Mount Pleasant.

She was born June 5, 1933 in Milburn to Harold Ray and Mable Louise Mower Erickson. She went to school in Fairview through High School. She married Reese Charles Johnson on Nov. 25, 1949 in Ely, Nevada.

Shirley loved camping in the mountains and Dutch oven cooking. She was an excellent cook barbequing and she always said eat desert first and you never left her house hungry. She loved knitting, reading and enjoyed supporting her kids and grandkids playing sports. She found joy in her companionship with her dogs. Shirley was always on the go, getting her hair done, visiting friends while having coffee.

Shirley is survived by her children, David Reese “Clancy” Johnson , Fairview; Larry Dean (Jamie) Johnson, Kingston, Washington; Jay Dee (Jackie) Johnson, Richfield. Preceded in death by her parents, spouse, brother, Harold Guy Erickson, granddaughter, Karie Johnson. Graveside service Friday, June 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Fairview City Cemetery. Gathering time before services at 10:30 a.m. prior.

Shirley’s family would like to thank all her nurses and doctors at Sanpete Valley Hospital and Holly and Denise her IHC nurses and everyone who has helped her over the years. Online condolence at www.rasmussenmortuary.com.