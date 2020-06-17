Is every person important and of great value?

We are all God’s children, no matter what race, color or creed. We have had very unfortunate things happen all over the world.

If we loved our God or higher being with all our heart, mind and strength, and loved our neighbor as we love ourselves, we would not have all the horrible incidents going around the world. I hope this pandemic has brought us more humility and a deeper understanding of who we really are.

Can we all look inside ourselves and evaluate what we are doing and giving to the world to make it a better place? Are we making a better place in our home, communities, states and nation? Can we really care, help, love and bless the lives of others?

“Let there be peace on earth and let it begin with me.”

Barbara Barton

Manti