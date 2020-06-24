Sanpete Pantry cuts partnership

with Drive4Food

By Robert Stevens

Managing editor

6-25-2020

MT. PLEASANT—After years of partnership to raise funds to keep the local food bank open, the Sanpete Pantry will end its partnership with local fundraising nonprofit, Drive4Food.

Drive4Food was originally created as a way to raise money for the pantry, and it organized five fundraising events each year. Perhaps the most well-known of which was a charity golf tournament. The tournament, an OHV ride and several 5k and 10k runs brought in funds each year towards operating costs to keep the Sanpete Pantry going.

Those events have become very difficult to organize due to restrictions from the COVID-19, stated Sanpete Pantry Board members in a press release about the dissolved partnership.

“The Sanpete Pantry wishes to express appreciation to the residents of our county for supporting Drive4Food in fundraising and volunteering,” wrote the Pantry board. “Your support for various fundraising events that have been held during the past few years has been lifesaving. Our partnership with the Sanpete community has been very rewarding and Drive4Food has worked diligently to earn your trust and respect.”

Drive4Food will now be under new management, and the nonprofit will no longer be raising funds for the Sanpete Pantry. According to the board, all fundraising, donations and grant monies will be managed directly by the Sanpete Pantry itself.

Donations can be made directly by visiting www.sanpetepantry.org, emailing to sanpetepantry@gmail.com or by calling 462-3006.