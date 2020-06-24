Zions cash-back incentive helps businesses

EPHRAIM—Zions Bank credit card holders spend over $39,000 at Sanpete County restaurants from March 27 – May 31, thanks, in part, to a 10 percent cash-back incentive.

In response to the COVID-19 crisis—which forced some restaurants to lay off workers or temporarily close in March—Zions Bank worked quickly to encourage diners to support eating establishments by offering a 10 percent cash-back incentive, said public relations director Kallee Feuz. Each time customers used their Zions Bank credit card at a restaurant or catering company, they received the attractive bonus.

During the nine-week promotion, Zions cardholders in Utah spent more than $4.1 million eating out, supporting both national chains and local diners, Feuz said. The effort also put extra dollars in the pockets of consumers. Over the course of the campaign, the bank paid restaurant patrons $410,000 in the form of cash back bonuses.

“We were overwhelmed by the outpouring of support for local restaurants,” said Scott Anderson, Zions Bank president and CEO. “Still, current dining volumes are about 75 percent of what they were before the pandemic. It’s important that we keep showing up for these restaurants, who literally and figuratively give our neighborhoods their unique flavors and are part of the deep fabric of our communities.”