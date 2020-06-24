Sanpete Valley Hospital

awards local scholarships

6-25-2020

Three Sanpete area high school students each received $1000 scholarships to fund their education and pursue a career in healthcare.

The generous scholarships were provided by the Sanpete Valley Hospital, according to Shauna Watts, hospital spokesperson.

Manti High School’s Conner Christiansen and Meagan Dennis, and North Sanpete High School’s Kamryn Pack, were each awarded a $1,000 scholarship based on their grades, service to the community, academics and desire to pursue a career in healthcare.

“Our goal with this scholarship program is to give local students the opportunity to gain an education and make an impact in the lives of others through a career in healthcare,” said Aaron Wood, Sanpete Valley Hospital CEO. “We wish them nothing but success as they propel themselves forward with their educational goals.”

While the three recipients differ in the areas of healthcare that they’d like to pursue, they are all entering the field to serve others.

Conner Christiansen plans to become a physical therapist; he enjoys helping people improve and heal from all types of injuries.

Kamryn Pack plans to pursue a career in nursing, along with furthering her interests in obstetrics and research into physical disorders.

Meagan Dennis plans to complete her goal in becoming a nurse. Currently she works as a CNA, is enrolling in the EMT course at Snow College, and has already completed 29 college credits.