Jack R. Anderson

Jack R. Anderson, age 75, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family June 23, 2020 after a courageous four year battle with cancer. He will be missed by a large family who loved and adored him.

Jack was born at home, in Ephraim, to Robert and Ellen S. Anderson on Dec. 10, 1944. He was the second oldest of six children. As the oldest boy, he had a lot of responsibility on the farm and in the family. He always called himself a “second generation depression baby.” “Use up, wear out, make do or do without,” was his motto.

He graduated from Manti High School, Snow College and earned a bachelors and masters degree from Utah State University in animal science. He served an LDS mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in New Zealand, volunteered in the Utah National Guard and fulfilled numerous church and civic responsibilities.

Jack met his sweetheart, Eileen Averett aka, Ruthie, Ruthann and Ruby at Snow College. They were married May 9, 1970 in the Manti LDS Temple. They just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

He is survived by his wife, Eileen and his children; Jennifer (Greg) Rowley, Julie (Brian) Ward, Robert (Jenni) Anderson, Rich (Misty) Anderson, Jackie (Kary) Larsen, Jodi (Brian) Cook, Joe (Kirstin) Anderson, Josh (Michelle) Anderson; 33 grandchildren and one on the way, and one great granddaughter. He is also survived by his five siblings; Mary (Rue) Nielson, Gary (Jannie) Anderson, Val (Michelle) Anderson, Max (Kathy) Anderson and Jeanne (Shon) Tripp; brothers and sisters in law, Kenneth (Roz) Averett, Kelly Averett and Janine (Paul) Gonzalez; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by an infant son Jeffrey Anderson (twin to Jennifer), his parents Robert and Ellen Anderson and Father and Mother in Law, Clyde and Lela Averett.

Jack enjoyed teaching agriculture and math at Snow College for 37 years. One of his greatest joys was cooking for a crowd. He spent 25 years cooking Sanpete BBQ turkey with his family at Ephraim’s annual Scandinavian Festival. Many summers you would find him at different fairs and shows cooking his famous BBQ turkey.

He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. His big personality and life of the party persona will be greatly missed. You could always find him with the grandkids. Whether it be on a four-wheeler ride up the canyon, hanging out in the yard, or on a roller coaster at Disneyland. Family was everything to Jack. The legacy Jack leaves behind is one of service, hard work and giving to others. Jack will be missed. He was loved big.

There will be a viewing at the Rasmussen Funeral Home (96 North 100 West in Mt. Pleasant) on Friday, June 26 from 6-8 p.m. with viewing Saturday morning from 9-10 a.m. with a graveside service to follow in the Ephraim Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. Feel free to bring a lawn chair and a big thirsty.