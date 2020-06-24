Sandra Blackham Sidwell

Beloved wife and mother, Sandra Blackham Sidwell passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her cherished husband and children on June 17, 2020.

Sandra was born to Perry and Izola Blackham on Oct. 24, 1948. She graduated from North Sanpete High School in 1966 and married her sweetheart Leon K. Sidwell on Sept. 8, 1967.

Together they settled in Fairview and raised three daughters, Kelly (Karsten) Sorensen, Cindy (Kyle) England, and Kenna Sidwell. Sandra worked for North Sanpete School District for 25 years where she taught second grade at Moroni Elementary and later first grade at Fairview Elementary. She spent her life quietly serving her community, family, and friends.

She leaves a legacy of sweet charity, the value of hard work, and a love of reading. Sandra especially treasured her five grandchildren: Ashley and Jeremiah Sorensen, Sean, Alex, and Sara England. They will hold very dear their admiration, love, and memories of grandma. Sandra is survived by her husband, three daughters and their families, four siblings, and many nieces and nephews. Her father, mother, and a brother preceded her in death.

The family would like to thank each of you for the kindness and love you have shown her throughout the years. We especially want to thank Dr. Terry Hammond, Dr. Allen Day, and her nurses at Davita Dialysis for their concern and care.

Graveside services were held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 10 a.m. in the Fairview City Cemetery. Please observe social distancing rules. Masks will be available for those who do not have one. Online condolences at rasmussenmortuary.com.