Paul Whitney Hansen

Paul Whitney Hansen, 54, of Manti, passed away on June 22, 2020.

He was born on Jan. 26, 1966 in Gunnison. Paul was a loving husband, father, “Ole Guy”, son, papa, and a friend to many.

Paul graduated from Manti High School and after joined the U.S. Army National Guard. He married the love of his life, Carrie Greenhalgh on July 4, 1989 in Manti. Shortly after marriage, Paul and Carrie moved to Kingman, Arizona where he worked alongside his uncle Wade. This is where Paul began his training in flooring and carpet installation. He was a skilled master of his trade, working alongside his brother Marty. They have been highly requested over the last 30 years. He was a man of many trades and when his mind was set, nothing could stop him.

Paul was a good ol’ country boy who loved anything the outdoors had to offer. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. The grandkids had papa right in the palm of their hands.

Paul is survived by his wife, Carrie; children; Whitney Lyn (Steven) Poulson, Matt Hansen, Dakoia Hansen and Brady Hansen; siblings; Marty (Valerie) Lamkey and Mandi (Steve) Patterson. He is also survived by his six grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his son, Wesley Hansen; mother, Elaine Simons; grandparents, George “Pat” and Phyllis Hansen.

Paul will be missed by all and is now off to start his new adventure…We Love You Paul.

