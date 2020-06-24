Rex Dean Baxter

Rex Dean Baxter, 73, passed away June 21, 2020, in Payson, Utah. He was born in Gunnison, Nov. 27, 1946, to Dean Lowell and Olive Joyce Stapleton Baxter. He married his high school sweetheart Gaylene Curtis on May 5, 1967, in Lehi.

Rex graduated from Lehi High School in 1964. After graduation, he entered the Utah Army National Guard and attended basic training at Fort Ord, California. The last week of his training he suffered an appendicitis attack, but refused to quit until training completion. His friend Norm Brooks helped him out of the field. He spent six weeks in the hospital recovering from a burst appendix.

Rex went on to make a 40 year career in the Utah Army National Guard, retiring in 2005 as a Sergeant First Class and as the field maintenance shop foreman in Manti. Rex held military specialties in maintenance, as a combat engineer, and as a cannon crewmember in the Field Artillery (King of Battle). In 2002, he deployed with the 145th Field Artillery to Tooele Army Depot as part of the security force after the 2001 terrorist attacks.

Rex and Gaylene raised three children; Brent (Jennifer) Baxter of Payson, Ann (David) Baxter of Mt. Pleasant, and Kim (Lina) Baxter of Fruit Heights. They have 12 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by brothers Cameron and Patrick Baxter, in-laws ReNae Curtis, Janae Bristol, Reed and Pat Curtis, and Scott and Andrea Farnsworth.

Rex was preceded in death by his parents, father and mother-in-law Vern and Leah Curtis; sister Donna Carol Baxter; and great-grandson Kaison Lee Mitchell.

A graveside service with military honors will take place on June 26, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Mt. Pleasant City Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, we ask all those attending to wear masks and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

The family would like to thank all those at the Mervyn Sharp Bennion Veterans Home, especially those in Pod 100, who took care of Rex. Online condolences at rasmussenmortuary.com.