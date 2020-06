Christiansen~Braithwaite

Larry and Angela Christiansen are excited to announce the marriage of their daughter Kierstyn to Ethan, son of Curt and Monika Braithwaite June 27, 2020.

Come celebrate with us that evening from 7-9 p.m. at Spring Farm, 50 E. Center, Spring City, Utah. Manti Temple sealing will follow.

Registered at Walmart, Amazon and Venmo Ethan-Braithwaite-2.