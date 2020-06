Gunnison Valley Hospital Births

Adrie Gerda Caldwell was born to Jordan and Shaylie Caldwell of Gunnison on June 17, 2020. She weighed 7 pounds 10 ounces.

Waylon Lee Anderson was born to Weston and Amanda Anderson of Salina on June 16, 2020. He weighed 6 pounds 10 ounces.