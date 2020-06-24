Spencer Cox fulfills promise to

visit all Utah cities and towns

6-25-2020

While running for the position of Utah’s next governor, Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox has fulfilled his promise to visit all 248 Utah’s cities and towns.

It look over one year for the Cox campaign to achieve the goal.

When Cox entered the race he announced that he would be the first ever candidate for governor to visit every single city and town in Utah and wherever possible perform service projects along the way.

“I am so grateful to have officially accomplished this incredibly important goal,” Cox said. “What started off with dozens of community service projects in the most rural parts of our state ended with intimate conversations on doorsteps and living rooms.”

The tour started last June in Morgan and finished up on June 20 in Spanish Fork, the hometown of Cox’s running mate Sen. Deidre Henderson.

“Sen. Henderson and I quietly finished the final few cities and towns by listening to and learning from those we hope to represent,” he said.

In addition, the Cox campaign has released a list of public endorsements from more than 250 elected local executives, state legislators, and elected educators who support their campaign, stated Heather Barney, campaign spokesperson.

“I am humbled by the thousands of Utahns who have enthusiastically joined our Endorsed by Utah campaign,” Cox said. “It is a testament to the incredible grassroots support we have received in every aspect of our campaign.”

Utah Senate majority leader Evan Vickers stated, “I have been very happy with the Lt. Governor’s leadership during a crisis as well as his firm grasp of rural issues which are so important to me. Sen. Henderson is an amazing person, articulate, intelligent, a proven leader and she is a very strong conservative. This is a dynamic team that will serve Utah very well in the executive office.”